PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Eagle Mountain Casino will eliminate smoking inside their casino floors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they will have a designated area outdoors located between the casino and the event center and say signage will be posted throughout the casino.

