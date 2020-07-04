Live Now
Dutch Bros. employee tests positive for COVID-19 at a Fresno location

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An employee at a Dutch Bros in Fresno has tested positive for COVID-19, says the coffee company in a statement on Friday.

The company says an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after taking a test for COVID-19 on June 25.

The employee at the shop located on Maple Avenue worked an afternoon shift on June 22 and a morning shift on June 23 prior to the positive test, according to the company.

The company says they immediately started closing procedures and as an extra precaution the location will undergo a third-party deep clean.

