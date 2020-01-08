Duo tried cashing lottery ticket after gluing on winning numbers, police say

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WNCN) – Two Mississippi men face felony charges after police said they used glue to attach winning numbers to a lottery ticket in an attempt to win $100,000.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, both of Columbus, Mississippi used super glue to attach winning numbers to a losing ticket, police said.

The attempted to cash the ticket on Monday, the Mississippi Lottery said.

The Flowood Police Department said both men have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering counterfeit instruments over $1,000.

Latham was also charged with false identifying information.

Both suspects are being held at the Rankin County Jail with no bond.

They’re both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, January 7.

