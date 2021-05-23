DUI suspect arrested after driving car into taco shop in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced man was arrested, accused of driving his car into a building then taking off, all while under the influence Sunday morning.

The crash happened at Jose’s Taco Shop located on R Street.

Police say the man was seen by witnesses and on surveillance video putting his car in drive and allowing it to crash into the building.

There was no structural damage and no one was injured, but the building’s gas line was damaged.

Officers found the suspect, 44-year-old Alejandro Calderon on West Olive Avenue, where he was taken into custody and later booked at the Merced County Jail for DUI, hit-and-run, and driving with a suspended license.