FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old driver allegedly under the influence caused a major injury collision in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that at approximately 12:40 a.m., the Fresno CHP dispatcher center received a call of a major injury collision. Upon arrival, the initial investigation revealed that a Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling southbound on Clinton Avenue at a high rate of speed. A Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Maple Avenue, turning west on Clinton Avenue on a green light when the Dodge failed to stop for the red light. The Dodge collided with the front of the Honda in the intersection, causing the Honda to be thrown back approximately 200 feet.

According to CHP, the 58-year-old male driver of the Honda, from Fresno, CA, sustained major injuries. The Dodge continued south, before colliding with a steel fence, and then an apartment complex and catching fire. The driver of the Dodge, identified as 22-year-old Mikio Joseph Garcia of Fresno, CA, self-extricated and attempted to leave the scene on foot, but was detained by bystanders at the scene.

CHP says that Garcia was determined to be driving under the influence, and was placed under arrest for felony DUI, causing injuries. Garcia was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Once released from hospital care, Garcia will be booked into the Fresno County Jail.