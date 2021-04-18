DUI head-on crash leaves woman with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman suffered major injuries Saturday afternoon from a head-on DUI crash on Highway 180, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the accident happened at around 5 p.m. near California and Cornelia avenues.

Authorities say Leigha Addington, 28, was driving under the influence in a GMC pickup going westbound on Highway 180 west of Cornelia Avenue. She failed to maintain her lane and entered the eastbound lane of Highway 180 directly into the path of a Honda CRV.

The driver in the Honda CRV was a 66-year-old woman, whose name was not released.

Due to the sudden movement of the GMC, the driver of the Honda was unable to react and avoid a collision. Both vehicles collided head-on causing major damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the Honda suffered major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Addington suffered minor injuries and was also taken to CRMC.

Authorities say Addington was driving under the influence of alcohol, nearly three times the legal limit, and was arrested.

Highway 180 was closed for over an hour.