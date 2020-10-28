DUI driver hits deputy’s patrol vehicle, says Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A deputy was taken to the hospital after a driver under the influence of alcohol hit a patrol car Tuesday, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the collision took place shortly before 7 p.m. on Paseo Verde Drive and Buena Vista.

A truck was driving on the southbound lane of Paseo Verde Drive and deputies say it failed to yield the right of way to the patrol car that was on the eastbound lane of Buena Vista. There was major damage to both vehicles.

Deputies say the driver of the other vehicle was under the influence of alcohol and arrested.

The deputy was taken to Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.

Courtesy: Merced Gateway News

