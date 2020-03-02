DUI driver collided into Hanford fire station, police say

Hanford, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A DUI driver collided into a Hanford fire station on Saturday morning, police say.

Authorities say the driver inside a Ford truck collided into a brick fence and the fire station on 12th Street at around 1:23 a.m.

The driver of the truck was identified as Manuel Alejandro Loya Sanchez, 22, out of Tulare. Sanchez was more than double the legal drinking limit, according to authorities.

Police say Sanchez was booked in Kings County Jail and is charged with DUI driving.

No injuries were reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.