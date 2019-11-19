Drunk driver destroys Fresno FAX bus BRT station’s equipment

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A drunk driver destroyed the Fresno FAX BRT station equipment southbound at Sierra and Blackstone Avenues just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

FAX officials are asking bus riders to purchase tickets in advance either across the street at MTC service center or any other TVM including at City Hall first floor under the stairs outside.

Last night just before 7pm, a drunk driver totally destroyed our BRT station’s equipment at SB/ Sierra and Blackstone. … Posted by Fresno FAX on Monday, November 18, 2019

