LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As issues with traffic backups continue on the southbound I-15 on Sundays, when thousands travel back to California from Las Vegas, a temporary solution could ease some frustration.

“It is bad,” driver Nitish Singh said of the area.

It’s a sight most Nevada drivers know and do not love, major backup on the I-15 between Las Vegas and California every weekend.

“Sometimes it will take us six to seven hours just to get to L.A.,” Eric, a frequent traveler of the area said. “It got to the point where it was just too much, it was worth flying.”

In 2021, former Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a project to widen the stretch of highway.

Traffic delays along I-15 southbound on Memorial Day headed toward the Nevada/California state line. (Credit: RTC)

They said it would most likely be done by the summer of 2022, but the work is still ongoing in 2023.

“Some places it’s into two and then three, and then just the two lanes all the way,” Singh said. “So, it really gets cramped.”

However, on Friday, Caltrans announced an effort to provide some relief. The right shoulder on southbound I-15 will open to drivers every Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“A lot of people will just do it anyways,” Eric said of driving on the shoulder. “So I hope it does make a difference.”

It’s all just in time for another big weekend, as thousands of people head to Southern Nevada to see Beyonce at Allegiant Stadium.

Those who make the trip back and forth regularly said this seemingly small shift is a game changer.

They told 8 News Now they hope it turns what was a daunting trip home into a much easier experience.

“It helps us,” Singh concluded. “And us travelers, like families.”

Several local leaders have shared their frustrations over the continued construction at the state line, adding that the need gets more dire as we get closer to Formula One and the Super Bowl.