Driver who hit grandmother, infant gets nearly 19 1/2 years

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A driver who plowed onto a sidewalk, striking and seriously injuring a grandmother and a baby in a stroller during a Southern California police chase, has been sentenced to nearly 19 1/2 years in prison.

Ricardo Sanchez was sentenced Monday for the 2019 crash in Santa Barbara.

The district attorney’s office says Sanchez led police on a chase after detectives tried to arrest him on a drug crimes warrant.

Authorities say he backed into a police car, drove at a detective, was hit by another car and plowed into a woman and her 10-month-old grandchild. Both have recovered.