Driver who hit and killed Vice Prinicipal Gavin Gladding released from prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver who hit and killed 43-year old Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding in a hit-and-run crash has been released from prison early.

Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla was 18 at the time the crash occurred in the early morning hours of September 16, 2018. His girlfriend was in the vehicle with him when he struck and killed Gladding while traveling on Friant Road. Gladding suffered fatal head injuries.

Maravilla turned himself to authorities five days after the crash. In November of 2018, a judge sentenced Maravilla to three years in prison for the accident that took Gladding’s life. A third suspect who helped repair damage to Marvilla’s vehicle after the crash was also charged in the investigation.

Gladding was the Vice Principal of Fort Washington Elementary school. The California Department Of Corrections confirms that Maravilla was released in December.

