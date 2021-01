CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pickup up rolled over while getting on the eastbound ramp of Highway 168 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near Highway 168 and Bullard Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver lost control due to wet roads and flipped over.

The CHP said the driver was uninjured during the crash.