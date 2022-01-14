Driver killed in three-car crash near Bishop and Shaw

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed Friday night in a three-car crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says they were called around 8:00 p.m. for an accident near Shaw and Bishop avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a crash involving three vehicles.

Officers said the driver of a red Camaro was heading eastbound on Shaw Avenue and attempted to make a left onto Bishop Avenue. It was during that time that the Camaro crashed into a grey Honda Accord that was heading westbound on Shaw.

The Camaro spun out and then crashed into a Cadillac that was behind the Accord causing the Camaro to roll over.

The driver of the Camaro, only identified as a man in his 60’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP says they noticed the fog was thick when they arrived at the scene and believe it may have possibly played a role in the accident.