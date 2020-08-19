Driver killed in crash involving big rig

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) –The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident Wednesday morning.

The CHP said for unknown reasons a man driving a Nissan Sentra crossed over the center divider into the path of a big rig near Jensen and Blythe avenues around 2 a.m.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene. The big-rig driver was not injured.

According to the CHP, they do not believe speed is a factor in the crash.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.