Driver killed in crash involving big rig

FRESNO, California  (KSEE/KGPE) –The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident Wednesday morning.

The CHP said for unknown reasons a man driving a Nissan Sentra crossed over the center divider into the path of a big rig near Jensen and Blythe avenues around 2 a.m. 

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene. The big-rig driver was not injured.

According to the CHP, they do not believe speed is a factor in the crash.

