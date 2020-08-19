Driver killed in crash involving big rig identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver killed in a crash involving a big rig Wednesday morning has been identified by Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol said for unknown reasons a man driving a Nissan Sentra crossed over the center divider into the path of a big rig near Jensen and Blythe avenues around 2 a.m.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene and was later identified as Pedro Serrano Rodarte, 47, and say it appears he was living in his car.

The big-rig driver was not injured.

According to the CHP, they do not believe speed is a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

