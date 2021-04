FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver is dead after crashing into a parked container truck in Fresno County early this morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near Howard and Ashlan avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says the man drifted to the shoulder of the road and crashed into a parked container truck. No one was inside the truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.