Driver killed after crashing into tree in southeast Fresno identified

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The driver that was killed in a solo vehicle crash after colliding into a tree has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle collision in the area of Butler Avenue, west of Sunnyside Avenue, around 9:30 a.m. A 60-year-old man was driving a Ford Edge west on Butler near Sunnyside when he veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP reported that the driver possibly may have suffered a medical emergency at the time of the wreck.

The driver was later identified as Jeffrey Zoulek, 60, of Fresno, according to the Coroner’s Office.

