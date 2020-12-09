Driver identified in fatal Tuesday night crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the driver of a pickup truck after he was killed Tuesday night.

The collision took place at the intersection of Jensen and Valentine avenues shortly after 8 p.m.

RELATED: 1 dead after pickup truck runs stop sign, collides with big rig

The CHP said the driver of the pickup truck died after he ran a stop sign and collided with a passing big rig.

Officers say the driver of a white pickup truck was traveling northbound on Valentine Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign where it meets Jensen Avenue.

The big rig did not have a stop sign and continued through the intersection. The two vehicles then collided with each other in their intersection, according to the CHP.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified by the Fresno County Coroner as Antonio Colmenares, 51, of Fresno.

According to the CHP, the driver of the truck was killed and the driver of the big rig was uninjured.

An investigation into the collision is underway.