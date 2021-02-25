Driver hits diesel truck and flips on Highway 99 in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The driver of a pickup truck clipped the back of a semi-truck and rolled Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 99 near Jensen Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the pickup truck was headed south on Highway 99 when the driver of the truck hit the back of the semi and rolled into the center lane.

The driver of the pickup truck and the semi-truck were not injured. The CHO says there are no signs of drugs or alcohol use.