A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a driver just after six this morning in southeast Fresno.

Police tell us the man was crossing the street at Kings Canyon Blvd and Chestnut when he was struck by a driver on his way to work. The driver stopped and stayed at the scene. The man later died at the hospital. His name has not been released.



Police have blocked Kings Canyon between Chestnut and Winery so officers can investigate.