FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police said a driver of an SUV lost control, flipped, and crashed into several parked cars Monday morning in central Fresno.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near First and Mckinley avenues.

Police say the driver said he felt lightheaded before the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No injuries were reported.