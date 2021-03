FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver lost control and rolled her car, and crashed through two fences while driving on Highway 99 early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Highway 99 and American Avenues.

The California Highway Patrol said for an unknown reason a driver lost control of her car and crashed into two fences outside the Fresno County Juvenile Hall.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.