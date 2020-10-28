Driver dies after launching car into palm tree near Dinuba, CHP says

DINUBA, California – (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident near Dinuba early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near Road 424 west of Avenue 100.

The CHP said the driver of a Chrysler 300 was traveling at a high rate of speed on Road 424 when his car launched due to the incline of the road causing the car to hit a palm tree splitting the car in half killing the driver.

According to the CHP, the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

