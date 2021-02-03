Driver dies after crashing into vineyard in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver died after the Toyota Corolla he was driving veered off the road and crashed into a vineyard Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Shields and Goldenrod avenues.

The California Highway Patrol said the Corolla was eastbound on Shields Avenue just west of Goldenrod Avenue when the driver veered off the roadway in a south-easterly direction and crashed into a vineyard.

The CHP said an on-duty Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy was the first to arrive and immediately performed CPR on the non-responsive driver until medical personnel arrived.

It is possible the driver may have suffered from a medical emergency at the time of the incident, according to CHP.

The driver was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.