Driver dead on Fresno highway after car flips and lands on roof, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday on Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue in central Fresno.

The crash happened around 11 A.M. Tuesday when CHP officers say a driver lost control and flipped his vehicle. The vehicle landed on its roof killing the driver, investigators said.

The driver was a 20-year-old man who, according to California Highway Patrol officers, was not wearing a seatbelt.

