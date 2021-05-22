Driver crashes through home and into truck carrying oranges in Visalia

COURTESY: VISALIA STRINGER

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was hospitalized after crashing through a vacant home, fence, and into a truck carrying oranges Saturday morning in Visalia.

Police say a pickup truck driver crashed into a vacant home on east Cecil Avenue just after 10 a.m.

The truck went through the entire home, a fence, and then onto Houston Avenue where it collided with the semi-truck carrying oranges, authorities say.

The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital and the semi-truck driver was treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

