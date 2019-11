FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police said a driver lost control of his car, spun out, hitting a tree.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Thanksgiving morning near Bullard Ave and First St.

According to police, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Police said the driver complained of pain after the crash.

