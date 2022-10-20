MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-vehicle accident in Madera County has left one dead and three injured according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to officers, CHP officers responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. It was a broadside collision involving a black Mini Cooper and a gold Toyota Tacoma.

Officers say the Mini Cooper was on Road 208 approaching a stop sign. The Tacoma was on Hwy 41 going southbound. For an unknown reason, the Mini Cooper pulled out in front of the Tacoma. This resulted in the Tacoma broadsiding the Mini Cooper from the driver’s side.

CHP says that the female Mini Cooper driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and a male passenger in the car had major injuries and was life-flighted to a trauma center. In addition, a small dog was also discovered deceased in the car. The driver and passenger of the Tacoma, both males, had moderate to major injuries.

According to officers, they do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor. The roads in the area are back open as CHP and Caltrans have cleared the area.