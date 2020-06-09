Drive-thru food giveaway in Traver

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office along with several local organizations will be hosting a food giveaway in Traver on Tuesday.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Police Activities League, in partnership with the USDA and Visalia Seven Oaks Church have partnered to host the event.

The food giveaway will be held at Traver Elementary School located at 36736 Canal Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while supplies last.

