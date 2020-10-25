Drive-thru car wash bringing Halloween thrill to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A $10 drive-thru car wash is bringing a little Halloween thrill to the Valley.

Marissa Arora, the owner of Crews Magic 100% Hand Car Wash, says with the pandemic affecting activities for children.

She and her husband wanted to create something fun for families. It was an idea that came to them a week before they opened it.

“We’re not here to make anything out of it, we’re just wanting to give the community a different, something based on where the world is today,” Arora said.

The haunted car wash opened last Thursday, on Ingram Ave, near Herndon Avenue. The line was stretching several miles, many waiting hours just to get a glimpse of the Halloween fun.

“We didn’t know what to expect being that we posted on social media on Tuesday, we started Thursday and our lines by 5:30 p.m. people were lining up, it has been amazing,” Arora said.

Arora says they contracted with the Fresno Police Department to help with traffic control. She says they are extending the haunted car wash hours from 6 p.m to 11 p.m.

It will run every day until Friday, Oct. 30, so everyone can get a chance to enjoy the spookiness.

“We’re having fun, it’s a family experience, not only are our employees having fun, families are coming through having a great time, it’s the first in Fresno county,” Arora said.

Arora says they’re even thinking of doing a magical car wash for the Christmas season.