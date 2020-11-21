Drive-through Christmas celebration at Fresno Pacific University

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Pacific University will be hosting a “Making Spirits Bright,” drive-through Christmas event next month, school officials announced.

On Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., FPU’s main campus will be full of lights and Christmas decorations. Visitors will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas from their vehicles.

There will be coffee and hot chocolate, hand-outs for kids and other special surprises, officials say.

Donations of canned food items will also be accepted for the Sunbird Food Pantry.

The event is free. The university asks those who will be participating to RSVP at fpu.edu/makingspiritsbright