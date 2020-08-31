Drive-by parade held for U.S Navy sailor returning home to Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) — A U.S Navy sailor was received with a warm welcome Saturday while returning back home to Sanger.

Hunter Hinojosa came home from the Gulf of Oman on Aug 28.

He was greeted with a drive-by parade outside his family’s home and says he wasn’t expecting a celebration like this.

“It brings me a lot of joy and it’s really surprising for me too as well because I thought I was just going to go home and just stay with my family, but next thing you know, I have people driving down the road, a big old parade for me. It’s awesome,” Hinojosa said.

Hunter and his shipmates on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower set a new record for most consecutive days at sea – spending 206 days on the water.

