Dramatic crash turns two big rigs into a tangled mess of metal

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Two big rig drivers are lucky to be alive after a dramatic crash Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol says one blew through a red light and smashed into the other. The crash ended with both a tangled mess of metal in front of a convenience store. Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt.

The crash took place outside Selma just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, on State Route 43 and Conejo Avenue.

Officers say the drivers were taken to the for minor to moderate injuries and are expected to recover.

More than 10,000 lbs of feed grain spilled onto the road. The CHP says the driver of one of the big rigs was going northbound when it blew through the red light, slamming into the other going eastbound. Officers say it appears the blue big rig driver got distracted watching an officer make an enforcement stop on another car.

“He was distracted enough where he didn’t see that red light when he was approaching, broadsided the second vehicle, chain reaction into the third, into this building behind us,” says CHP Officer Mike Salas.

“I was sitting down, a customer had walked in to get some coffee and I heard brakes,” said Aseel Mohamed, who works at the store where the double big-rig crash ended.

“They were hitting pretty hard, I thought they were just trying to catch the light. Next thing I knew, the store got hit and the shelf fell right on top of me.”.

Mohamed says the intersection is a dangerous one.

“This place is known for a lot of accidents, they happen at least once maybe twice a month here.”

The CHP says the weather was not a factor in the crash.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.