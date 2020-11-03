DraftKings partnering up with DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, kisses the winner’s trophy after winning US Open Golf Championship, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(KSEE/KGPE) — Central Valley native Bryson DeChambeau continues to blaze a unique trail in the world of golf, and that is also extending to his endorsement deals.

DraftKings, the daily fantasy and sports gambling company, announced on Monday it has agreed to a multi-year partnership with DeChambeau, and the Clovis East graduate will be sporting a DraftKings logo on his hat during next week’s Masters.

“It’s a new way for players and fans to engage,” DeChambeau told ESPN in a story on its website Monday. “It’s a unique, cool way to interact in regards to fantasy, and as betting is becoming more widely accepted, I think it’s a great additive to the sport.”

“As one of golf’s most promising athletes and the current U.S. Open champion, DraftKings is strategically aligning with winning athletes like Bryson who embody and embolden competitive fire in our customers,” Jason Robins, co-founder and CEO of DraftKings, said in a release announcing the partnership with DeChambeau.

DeChambeau is currently the world’s sixth-ranked golfer and in September, captured his first major championship, winning the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York.

Ironically enough, DeChambeau is the betting favorite (8-1) to win the Masters at DraftKings.

DeChambeau last played on the PGA Tour at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in early October, and after that tournament, said he was going to use the next month to try and get even stronger before teeing it up in the Masters.

“I want to be hopefully averaging around 200-mph ball speed,” DeChambeau told ESPN.