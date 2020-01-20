FRESNO, California –The Fresno community is welcome to join in for the MLK Community March happening Monday, January 20, 2020 starting at 10:00 A.M.
Marchers can assemble at 9:30 A.M. at St. John Cathedral. March begins at 10:00 A.M., stops at City Hall then proceeds to the Veterans Memorial Auditorium where the program will conclude.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr March happening today
