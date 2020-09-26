Dr. Ghaly warns of possible surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – On Friday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly warned of a possible surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations with current trends in some regions of the state.

He said some parts of the state are experiencing an uptick in new COVID-19 hospitalizations and case rates.

“We’re starting to see what we think is attributable to Labor Day,” Dr. Ghaly said.

He said short term forecasts for these trends predict an 89% increase in hospitalizations in a month.

In his presentation, slides read that 2,578 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. The projected number surges to 4,864.

“We’ve seen that before. We’ve done a good job to bring it down,” he said.

However, he said what they haven’t seen before are COVID-19 hospitalizations combined with flu hospitalizations.

When asked if Fresno County is seeing an uptick in hospitalizations, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said it’s the opposite. Hospitalizations are showing a downward trend, he said.

“Our hospital numbers continue to decline,” Vohra said.

He said he can’t say yet if Labor Day weekend has impacted the county in terms of case rates and hospitalizations.

“I’d feel more comfortable a week from today telling you about whether Labor Day resulted in a large amount of hospitalizations or what not,” Vohra said.

