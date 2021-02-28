Dozens of kids received skateboards, safety gear in Avenal

AVENAL, Calif. (KSEE) — Dozens of kids got brand new skateboards this weekend, thanks to some artists at Avenal State Prison.

Local non-profit Fresno Skateboard Salvage says 44 kids got new boards and helmets on Saturday during a giveaway this weekend in Avenal.

They donated old, sanded-down skateboards to Avenal State Prison, to be used as a canvas for incarcerated artists to paint their designs.

The re-vamped boards are then auctioned off by the non-profit and the money raised is used to buy new skateboards for underserved children in Central Valley.

“With using art to get to the point to buy a new skateboard out of an old skateboard, and for my job I’m a truck driver, so I was driving by a prison one day and I thought, man I bet you there are guys in there if presented the opportunity would love to paint aboard, there are talented guys in there,” President and Founder of Fresno Skateboard Salvage, Rodney Rodriguez said.



Courtesy: CDRC

Since the program started in 2019, they’ve raised enough money from the skateboard art to give away more than 1,000 new boards to kids in the Central Valley.