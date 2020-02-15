Dozens of blushing brides and dashing grooms tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday this year. Meaning more blushing brides and dashing grooms tied the knot at the Fresno County Clerk’s Office.

Brandi Orth the Fresno County Clerk said today is their busiest day.

“For the county clerk side of the department this is our election day,” said Orth.

Orth said it was non-stop as dozens and dozens of couples happily said the words “I do.”

“Valentine’s day is our busiest day we think that people will be coming later in the day because it’s a three day weekend,” said Orth.

Gabriel Rodriquez tied the knot with the love of his life. He said when he found out Valentine’s Day fell on a Friday he knew it was the perfect day to elope.

“Spur of the moment you know we are a military family and you have to take the chances that were given and it just happens to work out that it’s on Valentine’s Day,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said they didn’t want to tell anyone they were eloping and wanted to have a small ceremony. But, when the time came to exchange rings. He still was at a loss of words.

“I am excited you know my heart is thumping right now,” said Rodriguez. “But I couldn’t be happier you know the rest of my life.”

Jesse DeLaCruz and his new wife Tiffany Nava got all dressed up for their big day. Something Jesse said he has dreamed about with Tiffany for a while.

“I’ve known her since she was a little girl,” said DeLaCruz. “But we just recently got to know each other as far as in a relationship and decided that we were soul mates.”

They shared more than just a kiss today at the courthouse but also promise for a lifetime of happiness.

“In love, yeah I am in love,” said Nava. “It’s just a great feeling.”

The Fresno County Clerk’s office says on a normal Friday they usually have 20 to 25 ceremonies.

Today they doubled that number with 50 ceremonies and according to county clerk employees that number can go up!

