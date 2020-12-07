Dozens gathered in northwest Fresno to bring awareness to new farming laws in India

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Dozens of cars gathered in northwest Fresno Sunday to bring awareness to the tense situation playing out in India.

Thousands of Indian farmers are trying to reverse three new laws that passed back in September that aims to deregulate Indian agriculture, by encouraging farmers to sell directly to companies.

The government in India has long been a middle man, guaranteeing minimum prices for certain crops. It also comes at a time when government-regulated wholesale markets were shut down due to the pandemic.

Protests have sparked violence in India, the Indian and Punjabi communities in the Valley are calling for a peaceful resolution.

“We want the united nations to get involved and hopefully resolve the matter peacefully so they can hear what the farmers are asking for,” Soni Sihota said.

Protests in India have taken place for nearly two weeks straight.