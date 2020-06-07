Dozens gathered at Avenal State Prison to demonstrate conditions inside the facility

AVENAL, Calif. (KGPE) — Family and friends of inmates at Avenal State Prison gathered outside the facility, where nearly 900 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Many of the protesters were denouncing the conditions inside the prison.

The King’s County Public Health Department provided 4,000 swabs to help increase testing capabilities at the prison.

It has not been reported by health officials on how many tests have been conducted at this time.

