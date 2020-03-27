Dozens flock to Round Up to pick up baby chicks hoping they’ll eventually produce eggs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Up to 100 people were in line at Round Up Food and Pet Supply Thursday to pick up baby chicks. They’re hoping to raise them so they can have a supply of eggs.

“People are buying egg layers, to prepare for the future or just in case this happens again,” said owner Matt Tasos.

Tasos said last week people hoarded up to 50 chicks at-a-time, so he set a limit of six per household.

The pet supply store gets a fresh supply of chicks on Thursdays and Tasos hopes that in about two weeks resources will go back to normal.

Tasos said the baby chicks won’t be able to produce eggs for about five months.

