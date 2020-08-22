Dozens celebrate lives of Manjit Singh and Samantha Cruz-Pedro at candlelight vigil

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The community celebrated the lives of Manjit Singh and Samantha Cruz Pedro Friday.

Earlier this month 8-year-old Samantha was swept away in the Kings River and 29-year-old Singh died trying to save her. She also died in the hospital days later.

Both families were ripped apart by the tragedy, and are now brought together by an everlasting bond.

“We are here with you if you need our help,” the Singh family told Miereda Pedro, Samantha’s mother.

Pedro said the night was special because both groups became one, and said she’s grateful for Singh’s selfless act when he risked his life trying to save her daughter.

Malkit Singh, Manjit’s brother-in-law, said it’s just how he was.

“He’s saying Sikhs are… That’s how they are. They don’t discriminate they are always… Doesn’t matter who as a human. We jump in and help out,” a translator said.

Dozens attended the candlelight vigil which gave both families a chance to grieve and pray.

Many in the group did not speak the same language but easily found unity.

The two lives are now memorialized together by Fresno artist Omar ‘Super’ Huerta. He painted his 36th mural on Extended Hand Ministries.

“Everyday I talk to people here. They come and say that he’s an incredible man and they all thank him, thank his family for what he did,” Fidel Manzano said.

Both families said they plan on helping each other through this difficult time.

