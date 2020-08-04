Downtown Visalia cancels remaining events for rest of the year

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– Downtown Visalia announced Monday that they are canceling remaining events in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Board of Downtown Visalia decided to cancel Candy Cane Parade, Wine Walk, Hometown Heroes, Holiday Open House, and the Taste of Downtown to ensure the safety of the public.

“We know the holiday time is a special time for all the families and the tradition of the parade is an integral part of the holiday festivities,” the board adds.

