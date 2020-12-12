Downtown Fresno’s ‘Hye Quality Bakery’ closing after 63 years

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Downtown Fresno’s Hye Quality Bakery is closing its doors after 63 years, the owners’ “labor of love” translated into a local tradition.

“The first time I met Paula was when I delivered bread to their house and that’s how we met and that’s how this relationship got started and it was all because of Hye Quality Bakery,” said Sammy.

Sammy and Paula Ganimian have been married for 50 years.

Sammy’s parents started the bakery down the street on L street in 1957. In 1967, Sammy and Paula took over the business expanding to Santa Clara street – when a loaf of bread was still under a dollar.

“My recollection is the bread was 72 cents a bag in the early days and now it’s $6.20 without seeds and $6.60 with seeds,” Paula said.

The two have been working alongside each other for 44 years and say they’re ready for some downtime.

“We want to play side-by-side for as long as the Lord allows us, so it’s time for us to enjoy life,” said Paula.

“It has nothing to do with COVID or anything,” Sammy added.

Deciding to officially close the doors Dec. 30, Sammy and Paula are also retiring their recipes. They want to be remembered for the delicious baked goods they are known for delivering.

“Well “hye” means “Armenian” — we want to leave on a high note, an H-Y-E note and let people, you know, we’ll stop with everybody having a good taste in their mouth,” said Sammy.

Long-time customer Lisa Miroyan knows she’ll be missing a slice of life that can’t be replaced.

“It’s just very sad. They make great lavash which is what keeps us coming back day after day, week after week.”

“Yes, he said it’s gonna be emotional he said when the oven gets turned off for the last time,” Paula said.