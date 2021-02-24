Downtown Fresno businesses look forward to the return of baseball

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Fresno Grizzlies, moving forward with their new partnership with the Colorado Rockies, plan to play ball once again at Chukchansi Park on May 10.

“We’re anxious to get going again and anxious to open the doors of Chukchansi Park,” said Derek Franks, the general manager for the Fresno Grizzlies.

Baseball fans are not the only ones excited to hear the news. Local business owners, such as Josh Islas-Wolf of Quail State, are looking forward to the increased traffic and business that baseball games bring to Downtown Fresno.

“Whatever happens, we’ll just be grateful to start seeing new faces downtown,” said Islas-Wolf.

According to the Grizzlies’ general manager, there will be seating limitations and capacity restraints at the ballpark this upcoming season. He predicts they will allow roughly 2,000 people inside the stadium at first, with six feet between each group.

“You’re going to see sections with six feet of space in every direction,” Derek Franks said.

Even with the limitations, president and CEO of Downtown Fresno Partnership Jimmy Cerracchio says even a small amount of increased traffic downtown will make a difference.

“Any additional people we could drive to downtown helps. Even if it’s limited to 2,000 at the beginning of the season, that’s fine. They need that shot in the arm and having activity again is going to help them tremendously. We’re just happy to start seeing more people come downtown,” Cerracchio said.

Season ticket holders will get first dibs on seating at Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies hope to be able to increase capacity as the season goes on.