Dove hunting season begins tomorrow

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Dove hunting season opens in Fresno County this week, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents can expect to hear increased noise through Sept. 1-15.

Here are some safety measures to consider with dove hunting season opening in Fresno County.

Hunters must make sure they have written permission from property owners to be on their land

Be aware of your surroundings. Realize there may be other hunters walking the property and you should also know your shooting backdrop

If you as a hunter are contacted by law enforcement, put the safety on your rifle, set it down, and cooperate with the officer

Shooters must be at least 150 yards from any structure

The Sheriff’s Office says this is a split season which will pick back up in November.

Officials ask that hunters be familiar with the county’s no-shoot zones, which can be viewed here.

For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds

