Door decoration: Celebrating student achievement during a pandemic

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A group of parents in northwest Fresno are decorating their front doors to recognize local children who are missing out on Senior Night due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It started when Darla Pool posted a picture of her front door decorated with her daughter Katelyn’s hockey jersey.

“It is important for us parents to unite and say ‘hey we are proud of you,'” said Pool. “You know this isn’t your fault and we are definitely proud of you.”

Dozens of doors were decorated for the seniors who compete in numerous sports including cheer, soccer, hockey, and baseball.

Morgan Elston’s mother used a graduation cap, two pom-poms, and a rhinestone covered cheer letterman jacket.

“I thought it was so cute because I was like why is my letterman on the door,” said Morgan. “It was really cute. my mom decorated it really well.”

Talaura Rhodes went all out for her daughter ZaHiyah with decorations on the front of the home. The main display the trophy she won at nationals with her cheer team.

Talaura hopes the decorations lift ZaHiyah’s spirits after most of the senior events were canceled.

“We want to support them and let them know that we are here,” said Talaura. “We feel everything that you are feeling and we want you to be able to enjoy your senior year. So if just decorating does that, then that is what we are going do.”

Katelyn Pool, whose home was the first to have a decorated door, says she’s shocked by how many others followed the trend.

“Not a lot of seniors show a lot of school spirit but seeing this is like wow they care and they are excited and hope it meant a lot to be recognized.”

