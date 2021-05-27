‘Don’t misstate who I am’: Flag debate gets heated at Fresno City Council

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – For the first time, the Gay Pride flag will fly in front of Fresno City Hall next month – following a heated exchange in the chambers of Fresno City Council.

When the discussion turned to council members deciding which organizations could have their flags raised at City Hall, Mayor Jerry Dyer expressed concern over organizations coming forward to request that their flags be flown. Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said that assertion made her extremely sad.

“You supposedly are saying that you want One Fresno, but as soon as we say we’re trying to raise the Pride Flag, you make -,” began Councilmember Esmeralda Soria.

“That’s absolutely a lie, Councilmember Soria,” retorted Dyer. “It has nothing to do with the Pride Flag, it has to do with opening it up to organizations that may want to fly a flag like MAGA, that may want to fly a flag like Proud Boys.”

“We just flew -,” began Soria in response.

“Then don’t misstate who I am,” said Dyer.

The vote to transfer control of which flags can fly to Fresno City Council passed 5-2. The Gay Pride flag is scheduled to be raised in a ceremony on June 11.