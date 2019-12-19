Donors and officers team up to get gifts for Fresno children in need

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Christmas cheer is arriving early in Fresno as part of the Fresno Police Department’s “Village of Hope.”

On Monday, officers toured Big Lots in Fresno to choose the gifts, and sponsors helped pay for them. They will then be distributed to children aged 2 to 12 years old at the end of the week.

Officers are also making a special effort to show support for the victims of November’s mass shooting in Fresno. They say it’s an opportunity to give back to the community.

“This puts everything back in perspective and just reminds of how fortunate we are to have so many good people in Fresno,” said Captain Anthony Martinez.

“So many good people willing to help our victims and we get to be the ones to run out and help put that together.”

The Christmas gift giveaway will take place inside The Fresno Center at 4879 Kings Canyon Road on Friday, Dec. 20. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m.

